Prepaid meter thief arrested by police in Ashanti Region

Thirty-one –year old Prince Asare, a resident of Sepaase in the Atwima Nwabiegya South Municipal­ity of the Ashanti Region has been arrested by the Abuakwa Divisional Command for alleged theft of prepaid electricity meters from customers.

The suspect was caught by residents of Abuakwa Agogo Newsite on Monday, stealing a prepaid meter and was later handed over to the Abuakwa District Police Station for further investigation.

Addressing the media, the ECG General Manager for Ashanti West Region, George Amoah, revealed that cus­tomer complaints on stolen meters have increased in recent times as the menace of stolen meters have become rampant in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, “lately, a lot of customers have thronged our offices to report stolen meters which was an inconvenience to our cherished customers as they had to go through the stress of obtaining a police report and later paying the cost of meter replacement before getting their stolen meters replaced.”

Mr Amoah indicated that the growing trend prompted the company to intensify public education to create public awareness and liaise with the security agencies to clamp down on individuals perpetrating such illegal acts and this has yielded results with the arrest of the suspect at Abuak­wa.

“The modus operandi of this individual was that he moved from community to community to steal prepaid meters and in some cases replace these prepaid meters with fake post-paid meters”, Mr Amoah disclosed.

Again, Mr Amoah bemoaned the adverse effects of this illegal act as the fake meters installed after stealing the pre­paid meters made customers consume power for free on the blind side of ECG, hence affecting the revenue collection and financial health of the Company.

“Replacing prepaid meters with fake ones affects ECG’s revenue because those customers use electricity without ECG knowing. The suspect also installed stolen prepaid me­ters for people who are not in our system, leading to losses as they use power illegally,” he added.

Mr Amoah thanked the people of Abuakwa Agogo Newsite for being very alert, which helped in the arrest of the suspect. He also urged the public to stay watchful and report such people to the nearest police station, so ECG can stop the problem of stolen meters early.

Moreover, he cautioned individuals engaged in such ac­tivities to desist from the menace of meter theft since ECG will prosecute any individual caught stealing or destroying any property of the Company.

The suspect has since been detained at the Abuakwa District Police Station as officials prepare to arraign him before court.

