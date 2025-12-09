President hands over 40 armoured vehicles to Police

President John Dramani Mahama has handed over 40 advanced armoured vehicles to the Ghana Police Service, describing the gesture as a major step in strengthening national security and protecting citizens.

The vehicles comprised 15 armoured pickups, five Cobra four, and 20 Cobra three special armoured vehicles expected to support police operations in high-risk environments, rugged terrain, and crime-prone zones.

President Mahama said the vehicles formed the first batch of a broader security support plan. He announced that by the end of the month, the Police Service would take delivery of two towing trucks and 10 covert operational vehicles, along with improved welfare measures and allowances.

“In addition, we want to give every police district a normal pickup for patrol duties. We want to give you the right instruments so that as you do your duty, you also are safe and able to come back to your families. Many men have died in the line of duty just because they were not properly equipped for the assignments that we asked them to do,” he assured them.

He added that next year government would procure 100 light-armoured military helicopters to further boost response capabilities. National Security, he said, was also introducing drones for surveillance and intelligence gathering, with a specialised police detachment set to receive training.

The President stressed that the era of sending police officers into dangerous operations without proper protective equipment must end. He noted that several officers had lost their lives in the line of duty because they were not sufficiently equipped.

He said the handover of the vehicles represented more than the distribution of machinery. According to him, it was a renewal of government’s commitment to protect every Ghanaian, defend peace and ensure that no community or public space was surrendered to criminals.

The President said they would improve patrols, strengthen rapid response, and give officers the advantage needed when confronting dangerous criminals. He vowed that the state would deal decisively with armed robbery, organised crime, illegal arms trafficking, and other threats.

He also emphasised that strong security depends not only on enforcement but on justice, accountability, and effective supervision within the police service.

President Mahama urged officers to use the equipment responsibly, stressing that the vehicles were expensive and hard to procure. He praised the courage of officers who continue to protect the public at great personal risk and assured their families that government was committed to improving their safety.

He said deployment of the vehicles would be intelligence-led and supported by upgraded communications systems and improved coordination among security agencies. He added that development, job creation, and community support remained important pillars of national security.

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said the handover marked a significant milestone in building a modern and well-equipped internal security system. He commended the President for his clear vision and support for retooling the security agencies.

He said the vehicles would enhance police mobility and resilience in fighting armed criminals, insurgents, and violent gangs. He explained that the government was complementing logistics investment with reforms in training, supervision, welfare, and technology.

The Minister condemned recent attacks on police officers, saying such acts threaten the authority of the state and must not be tolerated. He reminded officers that the new resources were not tools for intimidation but instruments of protection and urged them to uphold professionalism and discipline.

BY AGNES OPOKU

SARPONG

