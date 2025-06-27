President Mahama Declares, Friday, July 4 Public Holiday

President John Dramani Mahama has declared Friday, July 4, a public holiday.

Although Tuesday, July 1, 2025 is Republic Day, the President has declared Friday, July 4, 2025 a public holiday under Executive Instrument.

This move is in line with the amended Public Holidays Act to allow midweek holidays to be observed on a Friday to further boost tourism and hospitality industries.

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 1st July 2025, is Republic Day,” a statement by the Ministry of Interior noted.