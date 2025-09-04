Prez Mahama bids farewell to outgoing Ambassadors of Angola, Malta, and France

President John Dramani Mahama has bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassadors of Angola, Malta, and France, praising their contributions to Ghana’s development and international partnerships.

The President, in separate meetings at the Jubilee House, expressed Ghana’s gratitude to Ambassador João Domingos Baptista Quiosa of Angola, Ambassador Jean Claude Galea Mallia of Malta, and Ambassador Jules Armand Aniambossou of France for their dedicated service.

With Ambassador Quiosa, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector, renewable energy, education, and agriculture.

President Mahama highlighted the progress made in cocoa cultivation and knowledge exchange between the two nations.

Ambassador Mallia, who has served in Ghana for more than seven years, was commended by President Mahama for his efforts in building strong personal and diplomatic ties.

The president pledged to continue expanding trade relations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In his engagement with Ambassador Aniambossou, President Mahama noted the growing presence of French businesses in Ghana, now numbering about 60.

He welcomed France’s support for entrepreneurs in the creative sector with a €2 million package and its investment of over €90 million in the Feed Ghana initiative, which focuses on the northern part of the country.

He thanked the outgoing envoys for their service and assured them of Ghana’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation with their respective countries.|

By: Jacob Aggrey