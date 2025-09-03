Prez Mahama launches KPIs for envoys at foreign affairs ministry ambassadors conference

High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives and Consuls-General from Ghana’s missions across the world have gathered in Accra for the 2025 Conference of Heads of Mission.

The five-day event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, is being held under the theme “Harnessing the Dividends of Diplomacy for Ghana’s Reset Agenda.”

It is aimed at creating a platform for engagement between Ghana’s Heads of Mission and relevant stakeholders.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the launch of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for foreign missions by President John Dramani Mahama.

The President in his address indicated that the KPIs would be used to measure performance, ensure accountability, and strengthen the delivery of Ghana’s foreign policy objectives.

He explained that Ghana’s envoys would now be judged by results such as the scale of investments, trade opportunities, and partnerships they help secure for the country rather than protocol or ceremonial duties.

Mr. Mahama reminded the envoys that the Reset Agenda was not only about reforms at home but also about reshaping Ghana’s presence abroad.

He said the country’s foreign missions must evolve into hubs of economic engagement, tasked with attracting investment, expanding export markets, mobilising the diaspora, and promoting innovation.

He urged envoys to embody integrity, professionalism, and efficiency in their work, stressing that the credibility of Ghana’s diplomacy was inseparable from the credibility of governance.

According to him, the distinction between foreign and domestic policy had become increasingly blurred in today’s interconnected world, and agreements reached abroad would have direct impacts on Ghanaian communities.

On global affairs, the President cautioned that the world had become increasingly uncertain, with shifting power blocs and geopolitical rivalries.

He urged Ghanaian diplomats to be strategic, resilient, and ready to adapt to rapid changes in the international arena.

Touching on values, President Mahama observed that Ghana and many African countries needed to draw lessons from nations like Singapore and Japan, which had achieved progress without abandoning their traditional values.

He called for a mindset reset in Ghana, saying discipline, honesty, and responsible citizenship must be revived, particularly among the younger generation.

The President outlined the eight focus areas for the KPIs, including economic diplomacy, consular services, diaspora engagement, financial management, and ethical compliance.

He mentioned that these would mark a new era where Ghana’s foreign service would be transparent, accountable, and results-driven.

Chairing the ceremony, the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, congratulated the envoys on their appointments, reminding them that they carried Ghana’s brand of integrity, dignity, and rich cultural identity.

He emphasized that their mission was to build bridges, engage the diaspora, and promote trade and investment in line with government’s transformation agenda.

The Ga Mantse welcomed the introduction of the KPIs, describing it as a shift from ceremonial diplomacy to a results-oriented global approach.

He urged the envoys to reflect Ghana’s values of respect, hospitality, and discipline while being sensitive to the cultures of their host nations.

He called for greater emphasis on cultural diplomacy, reciprocal visa arrangements, efficient support for Ghanaian students abroad, and increased efforts to boost intra-African trade.

The Ga Mantse stressed that Ghana’s diplomacy must deliver tangible benefits including jobs for the youth, markets for farmers, technology for innovators, dignity for citizens abroad, and prosperity for all.

The 2025 Conference of Heads of Mission runs from September 1 to September 5, 2025, in Accra.

By: Jacob Aggrey