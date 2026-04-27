Prioritise citizens’ well-being… Apostle Nyamekye urges leaders

Ghanaian leaders have been urged to prioritise the well-being of the citizenry and live lives of integrity in order to be remembered for worthy legacies.

They have also been encouraged to uphold moral values so as not to tarnish the good names they have built over the years.

“What Ghana is lacking as a country is righteousness and justice. Today is Sunday and the church is full of Christians who claim to be righteous. What we practise is fake righteousness, and that is not good. Let us leave here putting on righteousness as a cloth,” he said.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, said a person’s name could have either a positive or negative impact on their life and legacy.

He was delivering a sermon at a thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mr Julius Debrah, in Accra on Sunday.

Drawing from the scriptures, Apostle Nyamekye said a good name was earned through sacrifice, discipline, the fear of God, humility, truthfulness, diligence and care for the poor and vulnerable.

“All that a person is, is vested in his name. You may be very popular, but when you are mentioned, what people think about you whether you are a crook, is very important. That is why it is important to pay attention to your name,” he said.

He further stressed the need for both leaders and citizens to pursue righteousness, justice and fairness if the country was to achieve meaningful development.

According to him, although Ghanaians were deeply religious, the lack of righteousness and truthfulness among some leaders continued to undermine national growth.

Apostle Nyamekye advised Mr Debrah to remain humble and continue working for the good of the people in order to protect his reputation.

In his remarks, the President, John Dramani Mahama, commended Mr Debrah for the good name he had built through his service.

“I met Julius Debrah when he was the Eastern Regional Chairman of our party, at a time when I had been made the running mate. I campaigned with him and took note of his calm nature, efficiency, affability and friendliness,” President Mahama said.

He urged government officials to emulate Mr Debrah’s example so they could be remembered for their positive contributions.

The Vice-President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and other senior government officials were present at the service.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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