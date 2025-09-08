Prof. Alidu Seidu wins NDC Tamale Central primaries

Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana Legon, Prof. Alidu Seidu has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Tamale Central constituency with a landslide victory.

The elections, supervised by the party’s Elections and IT Directorate in the Northern Region, saw Prof. Seidu poll 840 votes out of the total valid ballots cast.

His closest contender, Lawyer Hanan Gundadow Abdul-Rahaman, secured 536 votes.

The other aspirants could not make significant gains, with Dr. Seidu Fiter obtaining 44 votes, Aliu Abdul-Hamid 23 votes, and the rest recording fewer than 10 votes each.

In all, 1,500 ballots were cast, with 6 ballots rejected and 7 spoilt ballots recorded.

The results were signed and declared by Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, NDC Northern Regional Director of Elections and IT.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) held parliamentary primaries in Tamale Central to choose a candidate for the upcoming by-election following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. Dr. Mohammed, who also served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, tragically died in a military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District on August 6, 2025, alongside seven others.

His passing left the Tamale Central seat vacant, as required by Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the by-election for September 30, 2025. While the NDC moved quickly to open nominations and vet aspirants, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced it would not contest the seat, citing the need to respect the somber circumstances and promote national unity.

The NDC therefore organized the September 6 primaries to elect a candidate to represent the party in the by-election.

By: Jacob Aggrey