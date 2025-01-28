Prof. Kpessa-Whyte’s appointment is testament to his unwavering commitment to public service – Shai-Osudoku NDC

The appointment of Professor Michael Kpes­sa-Whyte as the Acting Direc­tor-General (D-G) of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills, ac­ademic excellence, and unwavering commitment to public service, says the Shai-Osudoku Constituency executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a congratulatory message copied the Ghanaian Times follow­ing his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, the exec­utives said of Prof. Kpessa-Whyte: “As a renowned political scientist and researcher, you bring a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical role.”

“We are confident that under your leadership, SIGA will contin­ue to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability in the management of state assets,” the statement issued at the week­end added.

According to the statement signed by Jones N. Ayertey, Con­stituency Secretary of Shai-Os­udoku NDC, it stated that Prof. Kpessa-Whyte’s appointment was a significant milestone in SIGA’s journey towards ensuring that state-owned enterprises operated efficiently, effectively, and in the best interest of the Ghanaian people.

“We are optimistic that his vision for SIGA will drive growth, development, and prosperity for all Ghanaians,” he noted.

As D-G of SIGA, Prof. Kpessa-White will be in charge of the centralised oversight body established in 2019 by Act 990 to oversee and administer the State’s interests in State-owned Enterprises (SOEs), Joint Venture Companies (JVCs) and Other State Entities (OSEs).

Among its objectives, SIGA is expected to carry out its mandate in order to promote, within the framework of government policy, the efficient or, where applicable, profitable operations of specified entities.

SIGA currently oversees a portfolio of 175 specified entities, comprising 53 SOEs, 47 JVCs and 75 OSEs across the Energy, Mining, Financial, Agriculture, Regulatory, Health, Education and Transportation and Logistics sectors.

These entities together control significant assets of the country, playing critical roles in various sectors of the economy

Additionally, Prof. Kpessa-White is a distinguished academic and policy expert known for his ex­tensive experience in governance, public policy analysis, and social democracy.

His career encompasses substan­tial teaching and research roles, es­tablishing him as a prolific scholar, conference speaker, and consul­tant who has made meaningful contributions to both national and international policymaking.

His strong professional back­ground is reflected in his accom­plishments as an academic and policy expert, which include being a widely published scholar, an ac­tive participant in conferences, and a sought-after consultant.

His work has significantly influenced policymaking on both national and international stages.

Prof. Kpessa-Whyte earned his PhD in Political Science with a fo­cus on Comparative Public Policy from McMaster University, where he studied from 2005 to 2009.

Before that, he obtained a Master’s degree in Political Science, specialising in International Rela­tions, from Brock University from 2003 to 2005.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana, which he studied for from 1998 to 2001.

He was also a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the John­son-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan from 2009 to 2010.

