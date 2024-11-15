Proxynet Communications launches Proxynet-Huawei Ekit

Proxynet Communi­cations Ltd, a Pan-Af­rican IT and Pro AV company, marked a milestone event with the launch of the Proxynet-Huawei Ekit in Accra to meet the demands of mod­ern enterprises for integrated, agile, and efficient workspaces.

This landmark occasion underscored Proxynet’s unwav­ deep-rooted partnerships that drive innovative solutions for enterprise clients across Africa.

The event also offered exclusive networking opportuni­ties, bringing together industry leaders, clients, and technology enthusiasts.

Mr Constantine Eghebi, Country Manager of Proxynet Ghana, speaking at the launch highlighted the unique benefits of the Proxynet-Huawei partner­ship.

“Our goal is to provide enterprise customers with cut­ting-edge solutions, dedicated support, and competitive pricing that catalyse growth and efficien­cy in today’s fast-paced business landscape,” he stated.

Mr Eghebi further outlined Proxynet’s commitment to main­taining readily available stock of Huawei IdeaHubs in multiple

sizes in order to ensure prompt delivery, alongside a robust suite of technical resources for demonstrations, installations, and sustained client support.

He also expressed the com­pany’s flexibility in exploring tailored payment options to accommodate various customer needs, coupled with Huawei’s reliable standard warranty across products.

Mr Mohammed Ayata, Product Manager at Huawei, delivered an in-depth presen­tation detailing the capabilities of the Huawei IdeaHub and Huawei Ekit.

His demonstration illustrat­ed how these solutions can sig­nificantly enhance productivity and collaboration, meeting the demands of modern enterprises for integrated, agile, and effi­cient workspaces

