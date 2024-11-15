Proxynet Communications launches Proxynet-Huawei Ekit
Proxynet Communications Ltd, a Pan-African IT and Pro AV company, marked a milestone event with the launch of the Proxynet-Huawei Ekit in Accra to meet the demands of modern enterprises for integrated, agile, and efficient workspaces.
This landmark occasion underscored Proxynet’s unwav deep-rooted partnerships that drive innovative solutions for enterprise clients across Africa.
The event also offered exclusive networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, clients, and technology enthusiasts.
Mr Constantine Eghebi, Country Manager of Proxynet Ghana, speaking at the launch highlighted the unique benefits of the Proxynet-Huawei partnership.
“Our goal is to provide enterprise customers with cutting-edge solutions, dedicated support, and competitive pricing that catalyse growth and efficiency in today’s fast-paced business landscape,” he stated.
Mr Eghebi further outlined Proxynet’s commitment to maintaining readily available stock of Huawei IdeaHubs in multiple
sizes in order to ensure prompt delivery, alongside a robust suite of technical resources for demonstrations, installations, and sustained client support.
He also expressed the company’s flexibility in exploring tailored payment options to accommodate various customer needs, coupled with Huawei’s reliable standard warranty across products.
Mr Mohammed Ayata, Product Manager at Huawei, delivered an in-depth presentation detailing the capabilities of the Huawei IdeaHub and Huawei Ekit.
His demonstration illustrated how these solutions can significantly enhance productivity and collaboration, meeting the demands of modern enterprises for integrated, agile, and efficient workspaces
BY TIMES REPORTER