Public Alert: GIS not recruiting now

The management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it is not undertaking any recruitment exercise and therefore cautioned the public against news circulating on social media.

“The public is hereby reminded that all official announcements concerning recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service is published exclusively in the national newspapers —The Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic— and NOT on social media platforms.”

A press statement issued in Accra yesterday signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Michael Amoako-Atta stated that until such an official announcement was made through the above-mentioned newspapers, the public is STRONGLY ADVISED to treat all recruitment claims with caution.

“Official announcement for future recruitments will also set out specific details about the process. The public is encouraged to strictly follow such official processes, in order to avoid being defrauded by scammers who also take advantage of such announcements,” the statement copied The Ghanaian Times added.

It noted that the Service was aware of the increasing number of fake pages and impersonators on social media, who exploit images and videos of the Service and its personnel to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

Such acts of impersonation, the GIS management said, constitute criminal offenses under Ghanaian law, and “perpetrators are strongly warned to desist from such activities.

It urged the general public to disregard all unauthorised promises of recruitment, especially those involving demands for payment in exchange for employment.