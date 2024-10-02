 Puma Energy Ghana engages market women on LPG safety, handling

Puma Energy Ghana, an energy solutions provid­er, has demonstrated its commitment to energising com­munities by engaging women, food vendors and hawkers in the bustling markets to educate them on the safe handling and usage of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The move complements the government’s efforts to raise awareness of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) and the health and safety benefits of using LPG.

The first of the planned com­munity awareness raising events was held recently at the busy Madina Lorry Park (Koforidua Station).

The event included the distri­bution of leaflets and an interac­tive question-and-answer session with over 350 market women and some commercial drivers to ad­dress benefits and queries about the safety and benefits of LPG as an alternative to traditional cooking fuels.

Speaking on behalf of Samba Diop, the General Manager for Puma Energy Ghana, Benard Ohene Amoah, LPG Manager for Puma Energy Ghana, said, “Safety is more than a priority in our operations in Ghana, it’s a core value that is an integral part of our business.”

He said, “We are committed to safeguarding the safety of all our stakeholders that interact with our operations. We are also dedicated to supporting gov­

ernment efforts to increase the penetration of LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel to improve health and environmental outcomes for communities.”

The engagements, he said, sought to equip consumers with the right information needed for a healthier environment.

“The markets are hives of activity. Crowded, bustling, busy

it is here that we can reach our communities, equipping them with the knowledge and skills on safety to help reduce risk and switch to cleaner cooking fuels,” Steveria Kadangwe, Deputy General Manager, Puma Energy Ghana explained.

Key food vendors in the mar­ket were identified and rewarded with cooking stoves aimed at improving their businesses while others were rewarded with gas lighters, aprons, T-shirts and ta­blecloths as part of the exercise.

The Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), an LPG distri­bution system, is an initiative of the National Petroleum Author­ity and the Ministry of Energy, which sees empty LPG cylinders exchanged for filled cylinders at authorised distribution centres.

Its intention is to make the transition from harmful means of cooking to LPG easier and more convenient.

The CRM initiative in line with the Ghanaian government’s agenda is to encourage the use of LPG to attain a penetration target of 50per cent by 2030, en­sure safety, and accessibility, and improve energy efficiency.

About 100 new cylinders were exchanged at Madina Lorry Park, proving CRM as an effective and dependable means of obtaining new cylinders.

The market engagements are expected to continue at other major market centres across the country with the next events planned for October and Decem­ber, respectively

BY TIMES REPORTER