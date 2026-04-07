RamaVisions Calls on Culture, Education Attaché of US Embassy in Ghana

The leadership of RamaVisions, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) dedicated to mentoring and empowering young football talents in Ghana, last week called on the Culture and Education Attaché of the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Ghana.

Led by Miss Ofeibea Ramatu Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of RamaVisions, the visit was to outline the vision and mission of the organisation, as well as seek the support of the Embassy in Ghana.

Miss Abdulai expressed appreciation to the Embassy for accepting the request to meet them, adding that her organisation was excited with the gesture.

She said RamaVisions seeks to discover, nurture, and empower the next generation of football talents, especially female footballers, through outreach initiatives.

According to her, RamaVisions aims to provide young athletes with the opportunity to develop their skills, discipline, and leadership both on and off the field.

She said RamaVisions sees sports, especially football, as a powerful tool for social transformation, hence its usage to inspire hope, build confidence, and create pathways for young people to pursue meaningful opportunities in life.

Miss Abdulai stated that her outfit, in collaboration with local communities, coaches, mentors, and development partners, had created an environment where promotion of young girls can thrive and overcome socio-economic barriers.

“Despite the many obstacles on our way, we have been able to provide young but needy students with books, mathematical sets, school uniforms, and paid tuition fees for some of them.

“We have also been able to discover young female footballers across the country who have grown to become disciplined and responsible people in society,” she added.

Donya Eldridge, Culture and Education Attaché of the Embassy, encouraged the group to continue with their good work, since combining education and sports was one of the effective ways to promote development.

She said the Embassy will seek to open up future opportunities for the group to explore in order to enhance their activities in the country.

According to Eldridge, there were many upcoming exchange programmes and she will count on RamaVisions to take advantage for the benefit of the talents discovered.

She noted that there were Ghanaian resource persons who were trained in the USA and will be available to exchange their ideas with RamaVisions.

She commended RamaVisions for embarking on activities that seek to mentor and empower young football talents.

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