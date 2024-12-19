Retain Afenyo-Markin as leader – First Deputy Speaker

The First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Jo­seph Osei-Owusu, is recommending the retention of current Majority Leader, Alexan­der Afenyo-Markin by the New Patriotic Party as its caucus leader in the Ninth Parliament.

According to Joe Osei-Owusu, Mr Afenyo-Markin is not only strong but has the requisite ex­perience to lead the caucus in the next parliament to exact account­ability from the government.

With the NPP set to constitute the minority caucus in the next parliament with about a third of the 276 seats, the Deputy Speaker said Mr Afenyo-Markin’s lead­ership style would be crucial in leading the minority to perform its mandate effectively.

“I strongly believe in longevity and experience. From our own actions and inaction you can tell that when Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was the Minority Leader [and lat­er] Majority Leader, he stood out very clearly but it did not happen by accident.

“He started as a chief whip and grew up to become a leader. Longevity brings experience and clarity,” the outgoing MP told the press yesterday.

He said he would not support any request for a new person to be brought in as minority leader.

“If you ask me, let Afen­yo-Markin continue; he started and there is nobody who has had that experience before him. The only person who have had that experience is Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

“He is leaving Parliament and he (Afenyo-Markin) is now the only person who has the suf­ficient, not even sufficient but combative leader.

With such a slim minority, Mr Osei-Owusu said the next minori­ty caucus needed to be combative if they were to be heard.

“Where we are now, we can never influence decisions; at best we will get 91 looking at all that is made and we cannot change any decisions but our voices must be very loudly heard in and out of the chamber.

“What it requires is somebody who is strong and hot-headed and willing to stand the heat,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin rose through the ranks to become the Majority Leader in February this year.

A third term MP, Mr Afen­yo-Markin was the Deputy Major­ity Leader since January 2021 until his elevation by the NPP.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI