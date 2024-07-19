Robber gets 15 years, accomplice on the run

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old unemployed man to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a seam­stress of her mobile phone.

Chillip Xexers, alias Kwabena Boakye, pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.

Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice, only named Abdullah is on the run and being sought by the police.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum said that Ms Mary Agyei, the complainant was a seam­stress, and that she and Xexers were residents of Feyiase and Esereso respec­tively.

The prosecution told the court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that when Ms Agyei was on her way to buy soap from a nearby store, she met Xexers and Abdullah.

Shortly after, Xexers and Abdullah attacked Ms Agyei and twisted her neck, Chief Insp Twum said.

The court heard that Xex­ers pulled out a jack-knife, which he had concealed on him and threatened to stab the complainant if she raised the alarm.

Chief Insp Twum said Xexers forcefully collected the complainant’s Samsung XS mobile phone valued at GH¢3,000.00 and gave it to Abdullah.

The prosecution said Xe­xers and his alleged accom­plice took to their heels, but Ms Agyei raised the alarm and neighbours apprehend Xexers and handed him over to the Fesiase police.

Chief Insp Twum said Xexers admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and mentioned Abdullah as his accomplice and the custodian of the phone.

Xexers, the prosecution said, led police to the house of Abdullah during inves­tigations, but he was not in the house. -—GNA