S-Inkoom Academy secures qualification to Div. 2

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw

The S-Inkoom Football Academy has qualified to play in the Division Two League after defeating Youthage FC 4-0 to emerge champions of the Central Region Asemfa Division Three League.

The impressive victory crowned a successful campaign for the Kasoa-based academy, which finished ahead of strong competitors including Utrecht Academy, Youthage FC, A. Wise United FC, Fauzan FA, United Dunamis FC and Besaz FC.

The competition, which was hosted primarily at the Tuba AstroTurf in Kasoa, attracted some of the region’s most promising young football talents and provided a platform for clubs to compete for promotion.

Speaking after the triumph, the founder of the academy and former Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom, expressed delight with the team’s achievement and praised the players for their commitment throughout the season.

He said the qualification was the result of hard work, discipline and determination displayed by the players and technical team.

According to Inkoom, the academy was established not only to develop talented footballers but also to create opportunities for young people to improve their lives through sport.

He noted that several players from the academy were already attracting interest from clubs abroad, with some expected to travel for trials and potential transfers in the coming months.

“Our focus is not only on winning matches. We want to help these young players build careers in football and become responsible individuals in society. This qualification is another step towards achieving that goal,” he stated.

Inkoom appealed to corporate organisations and football stakeholders to support youth football development, stressing that investment in grassroots football was key to producing future stars for the nation.

Captain of the team, Samuel Owusu, described the qualification as a reward for the sacrifices made by the team throughout the campaign.

“We knew what was at stake and we were determined to finish strongly. Everyone gave his best and we are happy to have achieved our target,” he said.

Midfielder Elijah Addai also praised the team’s unity and fighting spirit, adding that the players were eager to prove themselves at the next level.

The academy currently has more than 80 players in its development system and continues to provide opportunities for talented youngsters from Kasoa and surrounding communities.

With promotion secured, attention now turns to preparations for life in the second division, where S-Inkoom Football Academy hopes to continue its rise while maintaining its commitment to developing the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.

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