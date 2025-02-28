Sailing through Snail production: Agro Empire drives youth employment
KOSMOS Innovation Centre (KIC) continues to stand as a beacon of hope for youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana, particularly in agribusiness.
Through its unique incubation programmes and unwavering support, KIC has played a pivotal role in the success story of Agro Empire, a youth-led agribusiness that specialises in automated snail farming and ready-to-eat snail products.
By providing training, mentorship, and access to funding, KIC in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation supported Agro Empire, it transform a visionary idea into a thriving enterprise, a ripple effect of positive change by generating employment opportunities for the youth.
In 2023, the company emerged as one of the winners of the KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro and won USD 50,000 in seed funding.
With its automated snail farming model and innovative processing techniques, Agro Empire has directly employed over 30 young people in roles ranging from farm operations and product processing to sales and marketing.
Additionally, the business indirectly supports countless others through its value chain, including suppliers of raw materials, logistics providers, and retail partners.
Agro Empire’s success is a testament to Kosmos Innovation Centre’s commitment to nurturing youth-led businesses that address real-world challenges, from being an idea to becoming an actual start-up business.
By empowering young entrepreneurs with the skills, resources, and networks to thrive, KIC has created a lasting impact not only on individual livelihoods but also on Ghana’s economy.
For Dennis Ababio, co-founder of Agro Empire, and his team, the journey from idea to impactful business highlights the transformative power of innovation and the pivotal role KIC plays in unlocking the potential of Ghanaian youth.
BY KINGSLEY ASARE