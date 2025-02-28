Sailing through Snail production: Agro Empire drives youth employment

KOSMOS Innovation Centre (KIC) continues to stand as a beacon of hope for youth-driven innova­tion and entrepreneurship in Ghana, particularly in agribusi­ness.

Through its unique incuba­tion programmes and unwaver­ing support, KIC has played a pivotal role in the success story of Agro Empire, a youth-led agribusiness that specialises in automated snail farming and ready-to-eat snail products.

By providing training, men­torship, and access to funding, KIC in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation sup­ported Agro Empire, it trans­form a visionary idea into a thriving enterprise, a ripple effect of positive change by generating employment opportunities for the youth.

In 2023, the company emerged as one of the winners of the KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro and won USD 50,000 in seed funding.

With its automated snail farming model and innovative processing techniques, Agro Empire has directly employed over 30 young people in roles ranging from farm operations and product processing to sales and marketing.

Additionally, the business in­directly supports countless others through its value chain, including suppliers of raw materials, logis­tics providers, and retail partners.

Agro Empire’s success is a testament to Kosmos Innova­tion Centre’s commitment to nurturing youth-led businesses that address real-world chal­lenges, from being an idea to becoming an actual start-up business.

By empowering young entre­preneurs with the skills, resourc­es, and networks to thrive, KIC has created a lasting impact not only on individual livelihoods but also on Ghana’s economy.

For Dennis Ababio, co-founder of Agro Empire, and his team, the journey from idea to impactful business high­lights the transformative power of innovation and the pivotal role KIC plays in unlocking the potential of Ghanaian youth.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE