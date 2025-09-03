Sam George warns human traffickers behind cybercrime syndicates

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has cautioned syndicates involved in trafficking foreign nationals into Ghana to engage in cyber fraud that they will be tracked down and brought to justice.

He gave the warning at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) auditorium in Accra on Wednesday during the media launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), which is being held under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space.”

According to the Minister, recent joint operations between the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have led to several arrests.

He disclosed that just last month, 39 suspects were arrested at Adom City Estate, Tema Community 25, in the Greater Accra Region, while earlier operations between May and July 2025 resulted in the arrest of 65 suspects, including 49 foreign nationals.

Mr George explained that many of the foreign nationals were trafficked into the country and later forced to take part in sophisticated online fraud schemes.

He described the practice as a serious crime that undermines Ghana’s digital security and international reputation.

He stressed that government, through the CSA and law enforcement agencies, will continue to intensify efforts to dismantle such syndicates and protect victims of trafficking.

