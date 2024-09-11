Samartex, Nsoatreman brace for North Africa opposition in CAF club competitions

Ghana’s CAF Champions League campaign­ers, Samartex FC, will on Sunday host Moroccan giants, Raja Casablanca, in the second round prelim­inary stage first leg game of the 2024-25 Champi­ons League competition at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions defeated Cameroonian champions, Victoria Unit­ed, 1-0 both home and away to advance.

Raja Casablanca comes into the tie with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Nigerien outfit, Associa­tion Sportive de la Garde Nationale Nigérienne (AS GNN).

The Green Eagles will host the second leg slated for September 20 at the Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stages of Africa’s elite club tournament.

Before that game, Nsoatreman FC will host Algerian outfit, CS Constantine, in the second round preliminary stage first leg game of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, 3pm.

Nsoatreman FC com­pleted a back-to-back victory over Chadian team, TP Elect Sport, to advance.

Coach Yaw Preko’s side is looking at following in the tracks of Dreams FC who got to the semi-finals stage of the competition last year.

CS Constantine will hosts the second leg on September 20 at the Cha­hid Hamlaoui Stadium, in Algeria.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY