Sammy Awuku urges government to fix power outages ahead of WASSCE and BECE

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammy Awuku, has called on President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister of Energy and Green Transition to urgently address the ongoing unstable power supply across the country.

He described the situation as worrying, noting that the frequent on and off power outages are affecting students preparing for major national examinations.

In a Facebook post, he explained that candidates writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination began their practical examinations on April 21, 2026, while those sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination are expected to start on May 4, 2026.

He indicated that this period is critical for students, as it plays a major role in shaping their academic future.

According to him, the unstable power supply is disrupting learning, as power cuts during study time break concentration and slow down preparation.

He added that the situation is also creating anxiety among students, while parents are becoming increasingly worried about their children’s performance.

He stressed that examination bodies will not consider whether students had access to electricity, as the exams will go on as scheduled.

The lawmaker pointed out that businesses, young entrepreneurs and small-scale workers are equally affected by the power challenges.

He therefore appealed to the government to take immediate steps to resolve the situation, stressing that students deserve a stable environment to prepare and sit for their exams.

He emphasised that the future of the students must be prioritised and urged authorities to act without delay.

By: Jacob Aggrey