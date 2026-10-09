SEGUM makes historic debut at Adventist Annual Council

THE South East Ghana Union Mission (SEGUM) is set to make its first appearance at the global leadership council of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, with its President, Pastor Col. (Rtd.) Peter Nyarko Duodu, joining church leaders from around the world at the 2026 Annual Council in Silver Spring, Maryland, in the United States.

The participation of the newly established Union Mission comes as the General Conference Executive Committee meets from October 7 to 14 to deliberate on the mission, administration, growth and global direction of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday and shared with the Ghanaian Times, the SEGUM Communications Department said the event, being held under the theme, “Called for Mission”, would bring together General Conference leadership, division presidents, union presidents and other church administrators and representatives from across the world.

It said Pastor Duodu’s participation represented more than attendance at an international church meeting, describing it as a new chapter in the development of the Union Mission and an opportunity for its leadership to join those responsible for guiding the work of the Seventh-day Adventist Church globally.

“He is expected to participate in official engagements and discussions on evangelism, discipleship and strategies for strengthening the Church’s mission in different parts of the world,” the statement said.

It added that a major focus of the Annual Council would be OneVoice27: Mission for All, the global evangelistic initiative being developed towards September 2027.

The initiative, the statement said, sought to mobilise Adventists worldwide for a coordinated effort to share the gospel through local churches, individual members, the media and digital platforms.

The Annual Council programme includes dedicated LEAD Conference sessions on OneVoice27, as well as daily prayer preparation and other mission-related activities.

Another major area of discussion will be Mission Refocus, an initiative aimed at strengthening the Church’s focus on unreached communities and disciple-making.

Mission Refocus forms part of the Church’s broader priorities, which include Communion with God, Identity in Christ, Unity through the Holy Spirit and Mission for All. A dedicated programme on the initiative is scheduled for Friday, October 9.

The Council will also combine administrative business with spiritual renewal, with daily devotionals and prayer sessions forming part of the programme. The “Back to the Altar” Revival Session is scheduled for October 11 to 13.

On Sabbath, October 10, the General Conference President, Erton C. Köhler, is expected to deliver the message, “Called for Mission”.

Pastor Duodu will participate alongside the President of the West-Central Africa Division, union presidents and other leaders representing Adventist work from different regions of the world.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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