Sensational Ayertey leads Parin FC’s demolition of Achimota Manchester United

Sensational Michael Ayertey continued to make waves in the Accra North District Football Association (ANDFA) Division Three League, as one of the leading scorers in the division.

Ayertey, led his side Parin FC to beat Achimota Manchester United 7-3 in the 11th week league game played at the Alajo Astro Turf.

Ayertey, 18, got a hat-trick, after scoring two in the first half and one in the second half to ensure the massive win.

Though Achimota Manchester United, came back on three occasions to level up, in the course of the game, Parin FC went all out after the game was three-all and scored four unanswered goals to seal victory.

In a match watched by former Asante Kotoko Head Coach Bashiru Hayford, now with Heart of Lions and former Black Stars player Yaw Preko, Parin FC were ruthless and could have won by a wider margin.

Ayertey, is now the club’s top scorer with ten goals and remain the target of local and international scouts.

With Parin FC on top of the league table in the division, Ayertey is expected to remain in his fine form and lead the club to win the league and possibly the middle league to qualify for the division two league.

