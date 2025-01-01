Serving you has been the greatest honour of my life – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that serving the country for the past eight years has been the greatest honour of his life.

In his last end-of-year message to Ghanaians in Accra Tuesday , the president who will hand over power to Mr John Mahama on January 7 , 2025 next week, explained that he does not see himself solely as a leader but as a Ghanaian who was humbled by the trust the people have placed in him.

President Akufo-Addo added that he would forever cherish his journey as the nation’s president, particularly highlighting the various initiatives he has introduced, including the Free Senior High School programme.

He also mentioned the significant improvements in the country’s health, telecommunications, and agriculture sectors during his tenure.

He encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the opportunities “that lie before us” in the new year, with a special emphasis on the youth to “dream big and work hard.”

The president urged Ghanaians to remain hopeful stating that the economy was rebounding due to the effective measures undertaken by his administration.

This , he said was evident not just in statistics but in real life-changing stories.

President Akuffo-Addo said the 7.2 percent growth rate achieved in the third quarter of 2024 confirmed the strong recovery.

He noted that progress has been made despite the challenges the government and the people of Ghana faced.

“These achievements are not just numbers or statistics. They are stories of life changed and futures made brighter. But I also acknowledge the challenges we have faced. The road has not always been smooth, and there have been times of difficulty and sacrifice.”

“The post-COVID-19 years have tested us to our limit, but it also reminded us of who we are, a people who rise together no matter the odds.”

“I encourage us all to hold on to the hope that’s carried us this far.”