Seven family members, including five children, die in fire at Dunkwa Akyempim — Fire Service

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed that seven members of one family, including five children, have died in a tragic fire at Dunkwa Akyempim in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to the Service, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2025, when a four-bedroom house caught fire.

The Dunkwa-On-Offin Fire Station received a distress call at 1:04 a.m. and quickly dispatched a team to the scene.

Personnel arrived at about 1:20 a.m. to find one of the bedrooms fully engulfed in flames and locked with a padlock from the outside.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze by 1:32 a.m., successfully preventing it from spreading to the other three bedrooms.

However, the Service reported that seven people comprising five children aged between 1 and 15, their mother, and her eldest daughter could not be rescued in time and lost their lives in the fire.

Preliminary investigations by the GNFS suggest that the husband of the deceased woman may have intentionally started the fire.

It is believed that he locked the door from outside before fleeing into a nearby bush, where he allegedly took his own life.

The Fire Service expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event and extended its condolences to the grieving family and community.

It further stated that investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause of the fire and to assist other relevant authorities in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The GNFS used the opportunity to advise the public to remain alert, report suspicious behaviour, and seek help when facing family or emotional difficulties to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

By: Jacob Aggrey