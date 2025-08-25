Six foods that can trigger allergies – Dr. Kofi Brifo

The Founder of the Skin Foundation Africa, Dr. Kofi Brifo, has outlined six common foods that can cause and trigger allergic reactions.

They include milk, nuts, eggs, wheat, seafood such as shrimps and lobsters, and soy products like soy milk.

Speaking on the topic “Allergies and the Skin: What to Know” on GBC’s Breakfast Show, Dr. Brifo explained that allergies occur when the body’s immune system overreacts to a harmless substance.

He said this can lead to inflammation, itching, redness, skin rashes, and in severe cases, breathing difficulties.

According to him, allergies are very common in urban African communities, affecting about 30 to 40 percent of people.

He added that reactions can be caused by environmental factors such as detergents, perfumes, skincare products, insect bites, and foods.

Dr. Brifo noted that food remains one of the leading causes of allergic reactions and highlighted six major triggers.

He stressed that while some people may have individual triggers like pineapples, these six foods are the most common culprits, especially in children.

On treatment, Dr. Brifo cautioned the public against the misuse of steroid creams for rashes, particularly in children, warning that this could lead to harmful side effects such as stretch marks at an early age.

He explained that allergies cannot be completely cured but can be managed through awareness, avoidance of triggers, and gradual desensitisation methods.

Dr. Brifo urged the public to take allergic reactions seriously, especially when symptoms go beyond rashes and include difficulty in breathing, describing such cases as life-threatening emergencies.

By: Jacob Aggrey