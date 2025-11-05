Soldiers Accused of Assaulting Civilians at Basyonde

Some residents of Basyonde, in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, have accused soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) of unleashing violence on civilians following the killing of an immigration officer by unknown gunmen.

The alleged assault, which occurred on Monday, November 3, 2025, was reportedly carried out in retaliation for the fatal attack on an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Nagani, a nearby border community, last Saturday night.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times, the Assemblyman for Basyonde, Mr. Haruna Musah Asaana, described the incident as “harrowing,” saying the soldiers were assigned to conduct a search at Nagani but instead stormed Basyonde on a market day.

He said the uniformed men allegedly assaulted men, women, and children indiscriminately, forcing hundreds of residents to flee in panic.

Several victims, including minors, were said to have been treated at the Basyonde Health Centre.

Mr. Asaana said he contacted the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tempane, Mr. Joseph Mbilla, who later intervened to help calm tensions.

Lieutenant Colonel Kara Sasu-Antwi, Commander Rear of the Eleventh Mechanised Battalion at Bazua, was yet to respond to the allegations, while the Upper East Regional Police Command has not issued an official statement.

Meanwhile, security sources confirmed that Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) Mohammed Rafiq was killed in Saturday’s ambush, while his colleague escaped with injuries.

The attack has heightened fear in the area, with some immigration officers reportedly considering staying away from duty.

From Francis Dabre Dabang, Basyonde

