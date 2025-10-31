Speaker Bagbin appointed to help mediate Russia-Ukraine war

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been appointed as a member of an international team working to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The appointment was made by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who praised Speaker Bagbin for his integrity, fairness, and ability to build trust among people.

The Speaker now joins seven other respected parliamentarians from around the world on the IPU Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

According to the Secretary-General of the IPU, Martin Chungong, Speaker Bagbin’s leadership and experience will help strengthen the group’s efforts to promote peace between the two countries.

The IPU Task Force was set up in March 2022 to encourage dialogue between lawmakers from Russia and Ukraine.

Since its creation, the group has held several meetings, including visits to both Kyiv and Moscow, and continues to meet with representatives from both countries during IPU Assemblies every six months.

The task force is one of the few remaining international platforms where Russian and Ukrainian parliamentarians can still meet and talk, as most diplomatic channels have been cut off since the war began.

With years of experience in peace negotiations, Speaker Bagbin’s inclusion is expected to bring fresh energy to the mission.

He will take part in meetings, discussions, and peace talks with delegations from both nations and their leaders, with the goal of helping to end the ongoing conflict.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments that promotes democracy, peace, and cooperation among countries.

By: Jacob Aggrey