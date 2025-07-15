Speaker Urges APF to Resolve Internal Challenges Through Established Mechanisms and Processes

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called on the Assemblée Parlementaire de la Francophonie (APF) to resolve its internal challenges through established mechanisms and processes, stressing that doing so will strengthen the organization’s unity and effectiveness.

He made this call when he addressed the 50th Session of the APF. The Speaker emphasized the need for the APF to remain focused on its core objectives and uphold its foundational values, particularly in times of internal disagreements.

Speaker Bagbin reiterated that the APF’s continued relevance depends on its ability to deal with internal matters transparently and decisively, while maintaining mutual respect among its members.

He noted that the strength of the Francophone community lies in its diversity and collective commitment to democratic values.

He also took the opportunity to commend the APF for promoting peace, dialogue, and cooperation across member states, and pledged Ghana’s continued support towards the advancement of the Francophone ideals.