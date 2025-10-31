Speaker warns MPs over absenteeism, threatens to declare seats vacant

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) against absenteeism during parliamentary sittings, warning that persistent offenders risk having their seats declared vacant.

Speaking at the start of parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday, Mr Bagbin expressed concern about the poor attendance that has characterised recent sessions.

He said he would strictly enforce the constitutional provisions on absenteeism during the current Meeting of the House.

“It’s for good reason we decided to sit in the afternoons so that you can use the mornings to attend committee meetings, prepare reports, and meet your constituents. By 2 p.m., you should be ready to sit,” he stated.

Mr Bagbin explained that the change in sitting time was to allow MPs to engage with ministries and public institutions during regular working hours, while the afternoon sessions would give citizens an opportunity to follow parliamentary proceedings.

“In the evening, people have the opportunity to sit, watch, advise you, and make inputs. That, again, we are not taking advantage of. I am saying this for the last time,” the Speaker warned.

He further directed the clerk at the table to begin recording detailed attendance for the current Meeting, stressing that the House would apply the rules to the letter.

“We have the Standing Orders. We know what they say. We will take action to ensure that members either attend sittings or risk vacating their seats,” he cautioned.

Expressing disappointment, Mr Bagbin said, “I’m not happy with the way members value plenary sessions. Those of you who are always here, I can see from your faces that you share my concern.”

He revealed that attendance records from the First and Second Meetings of the year had already been compiled but not yet published.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q