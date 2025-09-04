 Stay away from drugs…youth warned

The Abola Piam We Oblahii Mantse I, Nii Ayi Tunma, has sounded a strong warning to the youth to shun drugs.

He said rather than indulging in drugs, the youth must channel their energies into education and productive ventures that would prepare them to lead their communities and the nation in the future.

Speaking at the Pobiman Ho­mowo Festival over the weekend, Nii Ayi Tunma expressed worry about the growing dependen­cy of some young people on harmful substances, describing it as a destructive trend that was crippling their potential.

“My advice to the youth is to stop using drugs. Some of them are consuming these ‘blue-blue, red-red’ substances that dam­age their kidneys and cut short their future. They must desist from it because, when we are no more, they will be the ones to take charge of this nation,” he cautioned.

The festival, which brought together clansmen, residents, and traditional leaders to invoke ancestral blessings, was not only a celebration of Ga culture and tradition but also a moment of reflection on the duty of the present generation to nurture the next.

According to Nii Ayi Tunma, drug abuse among the youth was robbing families and the country of their brightest talents. He, however, expressed optimism that with the right guidance, discipline, and support systems, young people could overcome these challenges and emerge as responsible leaders.

He further explained that the vision of the Abola Piam family went beyond preserving customs to deliberately raising future generations who would uphold the values of unity, hard work, and progress.

Touching on the significance of the annual Homowo Festival, the Head of the Abola Piam We family, Nurudin Nii Ardey Tackie Obllie, said it served as a sacred occasion for family members and clansmen to seek ancestral pro­tection, pray for prosperity, and strengthen their bonds of unity.

“Every year we come togeth­er to celebrate this festival, call on our forefathers for protec­tion, and offer prayers for prog­ress. This year’s celebration has been successful, and we thank God for His blessings,” he noted.

On land matters, Nii Tackie Obllie cautioned against en­croachment on family property, stressing that lands in parts of Pobiman, including; Doodu, Sly City, Electoral Commis­sion Down, Rock Church, and surrounding areas—belong to the family and not to individuals parading as chiefs.

“This is family land, not stolen land. Anyone who has purchased land without proper documentation from the family should come forward for regular­isation. We are Pobiman, and our doors are open to anyone seek­ing clarification,” he declared.

Moreover, he disclosed that the Accra High Court, on Febru­ary 13, 2025, ruled in the family’s favour in a long-standing land dispute, reinforcing their owner­ship of the contested areas.

“The court has already ruled in our favour, and we are, therefore, calling on all persons occupying our land to come for­ward so we can sit together and resolve any outstanding issues,” he added.