Stop circulating gory images of helicopter Crash – GJA appeals

The Ghana Journalists As­sociation (GJA) has made a strong appeal to media practitioners and the general public to immediately cease the circulation of gory images of the recent helicopter crash.

Two Cabinet Ministers and six others perished in the crash near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The GJA, in a press release signed by its President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, stated that such actions were highly insensi­tive and a direct violation of “our code of ethics.”

The GJA expressed profound devastation over the tragic death of five high-ranking government officials and a three-member Ghana Airforce crew in the crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi District of the Ashan­ti Region.

The Association condoled with the bereaved families, the President, the Government of Ghana, and the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the GJA, the deceased were “gallant servants of the nation” who were on a mission to address the critical na­tional challenge of illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as “galamsey.”

The Association took the opportunity to extol their virtues and dedication to the ideals of integrity, service, and progress for Ghana.

The GJA also recalled its cordial relations with Dr Edward Omane-Boamah and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, two of the deceased officials, during their tenures as Minister of Communi­cations and Deputy Minister of Information, respectively.

The GJA also commended security, emergency, and hospital officials for their “tireless” work in recovering the remains of the deceased from the wreckage.

The statement also indicated that as a mark of respect, the National Executive has suspend­ed all planned activities of the Association until further notice.

–GNA