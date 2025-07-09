Suspended CJ goes to ECOWAS Court

The legal tussle between the suspended Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, and the state over her suspension is far from over as she has filed another case at the ECOWAS Community Court in Abuja, Nigeria, against Ghana.

In the instant application, which was filed on July 4, Justice Torkonoo repeated the same allegations of human rights vio­lations which are currently pend­ing determination before the Supreme Court and, also, before our High Court in respect of the ongoing removal processes.

Essentially, the beleaguered Chief Justice argues that by her suspension, she “has effectively been removed from her official capacity without a final deter­mination, impairing her right to function and serve in a position she was constitutionally appoint­ed to.”

On April 22, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama, in accor­dance with Article 146 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, suspended the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

This was after a prima facie case had been established in respect of three petitions against Justice Torkonoo.

This was contained in a state­ment signed and issued by Mr Fe­lix Ofosu Kwakye, Spokesperson to the President, and Minister of Government Communications.

President Mahama, in exercis­ing his constitutional right pursu­ant to article 146 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, said the suspension of the CJ took immediate effect.

“Pursuant to Article 146 (10) of the constitution and in accordance with the advice of the Council of State, the Presi­dent has by a warrant, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings,” the statement disclosed.

The President had conse­quently established a committee in compliance with Article 146 (6) of the Constitution and in consultation with the Council of State with the following compo­sition to inquire into the petitions which have been referred to them.

The committee had Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Jus­tice of the Supreme Court as chairman with Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court, Daniel Yaw Domelevo (Former Auditor-Gen­eral), Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo (Ghana Armed Forces), and Professor James Sefah Dz­isah (Associate Professor, Univer­sity of Ghana) as members.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Con­stituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has filed an action to challenge the processes seeking the removal of the CJ from office.

The lawmaker contends that President John Dramani Mahama was mandated to notify the Chief Justice about the petition for her removal and obtain her response before referring the petition to the Council of State.

Mr Assafuah joined the At­torney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the government’s princi­pal legal advisor, to the suit as a defendant.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA