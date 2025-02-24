TCDA to prioritise research, development, market access – Acting CEO

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crop Develop­ment Authority (TCDA), Dr Andy Osei Okrah, has pledged to prioritise research and de­velopment, capacity building, and market access in order to ensure that the tree crops sector becomes a significant contributor to Ghana’s economic structural transformation.

According to him, the country’s tree crops sector held immense potential and had the capacity to transform the lives of millions of Ghanaians, create jobs, and contribute significantly to our nation’s economic growth.

Speaking at his first day at work upon his assumption of office as the new Acting CEO of the TCDA, he said “From cashew to shea, mango to coconut, rubber to oil palm, our tree crops are a treasure trove of opportunities waiting to be harnessed.”

He stated that his primary focus would be to regulate and develop the tree crops sector in a sustainable environment, ensuring that production, processing, and trading activities were aligned with global best practices.

“We will work closely with stakeholders, including farmers, processors, traders, exporters, do­nors and partners to address the challenges facing the industry and create an enabling environment for growth,” Dr Oprah stated.

The Acting CEO also noted that he would work tirelessly to drive the growth and development of Ghana’s tree crops industry.

“I am committed to building on the foundation laid by my pre­decessors and taking the TCDA to new heights,” he said,

Additionally, Dr Okrah said he would work to make TCDA an Authority of choice and a great place to work and do business with.

He thanked the President and the sector Minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for the opportunity offered as the Head of the TCDA.

“I am grateful to the President, John Dramani Mahama, for the trust and confidence reposed in me, and I also thank my friends, and colleagues for their warm re­ception and unwavering support,” Dr Okrah indicated.

He called on the stakeholders in the sector to work towards a brighter future for Ghana’s tree crops industry.

BY TIMES REPORTER