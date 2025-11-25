Team Ghana bags two silver and bronze medals at West Africa Shotokan Karate Championship in Togo

Silver medalist Edmund Amoako Asante, (middle) flanked by Joseph Botchway and Kpoti Jacobs

Team Ghana bagged two silver and a bronze medals at the just ended West Africa Shotokan Karate Championship held in Lome, Togo last Sunday.

The one-day event brought together practitioners from seven countries including Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and host Togo.

Team Ghana paraded the experienced trio of Edmund Amoako Asante, Kpoti Jacobs and Joseph Botchway, who made sure Ghana made it to the podium in the male individual Kata senior’s category, male individual kumite and male individual Kata juniors respectively.

The former gold medalist in the event, Asante fought with resilience and tenacity to settle for silver this time around, Jacobs picked Ghana’s second sliver of the competition in the individual Kata event while Botchway fought his way to bronze in the kumite category.

Speaking to the media on their return, silver medalist Amoako Asante expressed appreciation to the Ghana Karate-Do Federation for the support in making the trip and called on corporate Ghana to extend a hand of support to the sport.

President of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation, Mr Nathaniel Johnson,

congratulated the team for holding high the flag of Ghana at the championship and showcasing their talent and dedication on an international stage.

According to him, the performance at the championship is worth commending, adding that “You did not just compete; you represented our nation with honour, discipline, and skill, proving once again the immense potential within Ghana’s karate-do community.”

Mr Johnson called for continued unity and dedication to the sport by all players, stressing that the journey to greater heights would require the collective effort of athletes, coaches, officials, and indeed, the entire sporting fraternity.

He stated that Ghana Karate-Do is poised for a significant uplift, promising a future where the sport shines even brighter on both national and international platforms.

