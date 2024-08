Hearts set to commission new club secretariat

The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has announced that the club’s new secretariat will be ready for commissioning soon.

The project, which began in 2022 would serve as a hub for development, and com­munity engagement, reinforcing the club’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships.

Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman for Hearts of Oak, earlier this year revealed that GH¢ 9m had been injected into the construction of the secretariat at Asylum Down.

A statement from the club said the state-of-the-art facility was nearing completion.

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Football Club is thrilled to announce that the construction of the highly antici­pated Phobia House is nearing completion.”

It said the club’s board members would be visiting the site for an interactive session with the contractor on work done so far.

According to the statement, the Phobia House represented a significant milestone in the club’s commitment to excellence and growth.

“These infrastructural enhancements, including ongoing works at Pobiman, are integral to our strategic plans of positioning Accra Hearts of Oak at a competitive level within the football landscape globally,” it said. —GNA