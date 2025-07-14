 Telecel ‘2Moorch Money’ weekly winners grab GH¢20,000

The Berekum Market erupted into joy as Lot Donkor, a steel bender from Sunyani, stepped forward with his parents to receive the first GH¢20,000 cash prize in Telecel Ghana’s 2Moorch Money Promo.

Surrounded by excited traders and teary-eyed onlookers, he received the giant cheque and Telecel Cash notification of the GH¢0,000 prize deposit in his wallet, amid disbelief and joy.

“Telecel has changed my life with this money. I have been loyal to the network since the days of OneTouch till now. Even when I returned from Libya after several years, I reconnected to the service. I believe this is a reward for my loyalty and I will advise everyone to join the promo as they could win too,” said the 42-year-old father of four.

Mr Donkor’s win in Berekum marked the beginning of the re­wards streak for weekly winners in the nationwide campaign designed to reward loyal Telecel users with GH¢100 daily, GH¢20,000 weekly, and the grand prize of GH¢1.2 million.

From the coasts of Takoradi to the streets of Ashaiman, the 2Moorch Money daily and weekly winners have emerged from every corner of the country over the last two weeks, including Koforidua, Yendi, Bolgatanga, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Ho, showing a remark­able spread and inclusivity in regional representation.

As of Sunday, July 6, about 3,260 daily winners have already walked away with GH¢100 each, while 23 lucky weekly winners have each received GH¢20,000, delivered straight into their Telecel Cash wallets. Over 10,000 Telecel customers are set to receive the daily and weekly cash rewards before the grand prize announce­ment in September.

At the Ashaiman Market, jubilant traders paused business as Eugenia Punamane, a young Food Science and Technology student at Ho Technical University and resident of Burma Camp received her GH¢ 20,000 cash prize.

Ms Punamane, who arrived with her sister to confirm the authenticity of the win, said she was still in shock over the cash reward and plans to invest it in her education and financial future.

“Last year, I won the GH¢100 daily cash prize in the More Money promo so when I received the SMS about this year’s promo, I quickly opted-in but didn’t believe I could win the 20K. I would ask everyone to join because it is real and free. Just opt in and buy data as you could be the next winner,” she added.

About 200 kilometres away at the Takoradi Market Circle, Maureen Bus-Moses, a national service person at Cocoa Marketing Company in the western port city, was beaming with smiles after receiving her GH¢ 20,000 cash prize.

“I followed my gut feeling and joined the promo after seeing the message and here I am after a week with GH¢ 20,000 in my wallet. I couldn’t believe it when I received the call but now, I can confirm that this promo is real, and I’m proof,” Maureen said after receiving the alert with an excited mother and elder sister at the presentation durbar.

“We wanted to do more than say thank you to our loyal cus­tomers and to give back to them in a way that they can feel and benefit immediately. Everyone has a chance to win in the 2Moorch Money promo,” Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana said.

