Tennis: Accra Lawn Tennis Club hosts Ikoyi Club in international championship

The Ghana-Nigeria healthy sports rivalry is set to be rekindled at the tennis front when the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) hosts their counterparts from Ikoyi Sports Club in an international championship.

The event is an annual arrangement between the two clubs that sees the championship rotate on annual basis.

This year’s edition is expected to kick start today following the arrival of the Ikoyi members with series of activities lined up from today to Sunday.

The newly elected Chairman of the ALTC, Dr Maxwell Adjei, who doubles as the Head of Dental at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) will lead the Ghanaian team.

According to him, following the arrival of Team Ikoyi, the team would embark on a sight-seeing tour to a few historic sites with a few matches beginning on Friday evening.

Team ALTC has since named a team to compete in the five categories for the four-day championship.

According to the list, Thomas Amoako Boafo, Issek Antwi-Agyei, Dr Abraham Oppong Adjei and Palm Nii Okine are named as contestants for the 40 years division.

The trio of Dr Bankah, Abeiku Bentsi and Ekow Arthur will be in contention for the 50 years plus group while the pairs of Dr Maxwell Adjei and Edmund Nii Botchway, Frederick Van De Vyer and David Carreras and Nicholas Kumadey and Palm Nii Okine feature against the Nigerians in the Doubles championship.

In the Men’s division, the onus would be on Chris Hammond, Kweku Amakye, Nana Dr Kofi Boakye, Chris Tagoe, Dr Henry Holdbrook-Smith, Nick Akpebu, Brian Benneh and Michele Nemesi to make the ALTC proud.

The women for the Ladies competition are Kate Coleman, Fatiha Menzel, Naa Ofoli, Wendy Quartey, Wanda Quartey and Kuukua Bartels-Kodwo.

Veteran player, Peter Annan, will be the Acting Captain of Team Ghana and would be ably assisted by Lawrence Lartey.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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