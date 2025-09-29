Tennis: Registration underway for Accra Seniors Open Championship

This year’s Accra Seniors Open Tennis tournament has been slated for November 24, to December 6, at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.



Registration for the tournament is currently underway with interested players required to pay an amount of GH¢120 and GH¢160, respectively.

The registration will be closed on Thursday, November 20.

The draws for the tournament would take place on November 22, with the viewing scheduled for the following day after the draws.



Mr Peter Annan, the Coordinator of the tournament, told Times Sports yesterday that games would be played from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends.

Participants, he said, would compete as social, semiprofessional and professional players.

The men would compete in singles for 25-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-65 years, and 65 plus, while the women’s singles are pegged at 39 years, 40-49 years, and 50 plus, with semi pro event reserved for 30-40 year olds and 41 plus.



Also, the Men doubles would be opened to players between the ages of 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-64 years, 65-74 years, and 75 plus, while that of the women would be opened to players up to 39, 40 plus, semi pro, 30-40 years and 41 plus.

While the mixed doubles semi pro was opened for players aged 40 plus, there was no age category for the mixed doubles social.

This year’s tournament would be under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) in collaboration with the Accra Lawn Tennis Club and sponsored by All Afra Electrical Company Limited, Accra City Hotel, Atlantic Group, Voltic Natural Mineral Water, Interplast, SIC Insurance PCL, Unoli, and G-Money.

The rest of the sponsors are C. Woermann (Ghana) Limited, Madar, Diplomatic Ball, Fine Natural Mineral Water, Japan Motors, Volta River Authority, Bank of Africa, Nissan, Monolo Plant Limited, GOIL and De Simone Group.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER



