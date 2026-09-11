TGM Network cuts sod for renovation of Senior Correctional Centre kitchen

The Greenwich Meridian (TGM) Network, a volunteer-driven humanitarian organization committed to promoting dignity and improving the welfare of vulnerable communities, on Thursday, September 10, 2026, cut sod for the renovation of the kitchen facility at the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra.

The sod-cutting ceremony marks the start of a major rehabilitation project to improve the kitchen infrastructure and create a safer, cleaner, and more conducive environment for food preparation for inmates and staff at the facility.

The renovation works will include installing new windows and doors, terrazzo floor finishing and wall tiling, upgrading the electrical system, and painting the entire kitchen area.

The intervention is expected to significantly enhance hygiene, safety, and the overall functionality of one of the facility’s most essential operational spaces.

Speaking during the ceremony, representatives of the TGM Network reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the correctional institution through this practical intervention, which will improve living conditions and contribute to the rehabilitation and well-being of inmates.

According to the Network, improving the physical condition of the kitchen is not only an investment in infrastructure but also a contribution to healthier food preparation practices and a more dignified environment for both correctional officers and inmates.

Officials of the Senior Correctional Centre welcomed the initiative and expressed their appreciation to the TGM Network for its continued support.

They noted that the renovation project would address long-standing infrastructural challenges and improve the efficiency of

daily kitchen operations, ultimately benefiting everyone within the facility.

The kitchen rehabilitation project forms part of the TGM Network’s broader humanitarian agenda, which focuses on supporting vulnerable communities through sustainable and impactful interventions.

In recent years, the Network has undertaken numerous outreach activities,

including medical screening programmes, psychosocial support initiatives, educational and motivational engagements, donations to orphanage homes, and humanitarian support to correctional facilities across Ghana.

In December 2025, the Network organized a major outreach programme at the James Camp Prison in Accra, where inmates received free haircut services, medical screening, clinical psychological support, meals, and essential donations, including farming equipment and food items.

The initiative was widely commended by prison authorities for its contribution to inmate welfare and institutional self-sufficiency.

Looking ahead, the Greenwich Meridian Network continues to expand its impact through initiatives focused on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), vocational skills development and youth empowerment, women’s and girls’ empowerment programmes, community-based medical

outreach, disaster relief support, the establishment of a community clinic, and a food bank to assist vulnerable families.

The commencement of the Senior Correctional Centre kitchen renovation reflects the Network’s belief that meaningful rehabilitation extends beyond programmes and services to include the improvement of physical infrastructure that supports dignity, health, and human development.

Through partnerships and volunteerism, the TGM Network continues to demonstrate that sustainable community transformation is achieved through collective action and a commitment to serving those most in need.

Members of the public and organizations interested in supporting the Network’s humanitarian initiatives or joining its volunteer efforts can learn more by visiting website.

[12:54, 11/09/2026] David Ocran: Shatta Wale gives Prissy Wan1 ultimatum to retract mental health comments

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, has given TikTok user Priscilla Kyeremaa, known as Prissy Wan1, a 48-hour ultimatum to retract comments she made about his mental health or face legal action.

His lawyers, Porta Legis Consultancy, in a letter dated September 10, 2026, accused Ms Kyeremaa of publishing defamatory comments about the artiste on her TikTok page, “prisywan1”, on August 29.

The lawyers said the publication followed an interview Shatta Wale granted broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on August 28.

According to the lawyers, Ms Kyeremaa, in the video, told Shatta Wale: “Shatta, I am so sorry. I am sorry for saying this but you have …

[12:54, 11/09/2026] David Ocran: Police rescue kidnapped victim at Assin Fosu

The Central North Regional Police Command has rescued a 30-year-old man who was allegedly abducted at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

According to the police, the victim is currently receiving medical attention.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects involved in the abduction.

The Command says investigations continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and that further details will be communicated in due course.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme