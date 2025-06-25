The Committee on Defence and Interior Engages Ghana National Fire Service Over Operational Crisis

The Committee on Defence and Interior held a crucial engagement with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to discuss urgent challenges threatening the operations of the service.

The Director of Finance at GNFS, D.C.F.O Mark Brako Appiah disclosed that many of their fire tenders are over 22 years old and no longer supported with spare parts locally, raising fears of a possible shutdown by the end of the year if the situation is not addressed.

He also pointed to the public’s disregard for fire safety protocols, such as sleeping near gas cylinders and the lack of escape routes in most buildings, which he said contributes significantly to fire-related deaths.

In addition to the ageing equipment, the service is grappling with a shortage of command and utility vehicles, lack of fire stations in key areas, and limited access to functional hydrants.

These limitations, he explained, not only affect emergency response times but also discourage investors from entering underserved regions.

Personnel health was also highlighted as a concern, with many suffering from prolonged exposure to smoke during rescue operations.

Chief Fire Officer Madam Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong acknowledged a decline in public trust and assured the Committee that efforts are underway to improve internal discipline, training, and professionalism among staff.

She also addressed concerns about fire tenders arriving at scenes without water, attributing the issue to the lack of hydrants in some communities.

The Committee, led by the chairman, James Agalga, pledged to present its findings and recommendations to Parliament to help strengthen the Service and ensure it remains fit for its mandate of safeguarding life and property.