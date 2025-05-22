The Macallan unveils celebrated Harmony Collection in Accra

The Macallan, the single malt Scotch whisky, has unveiled the latest release in its celebrated Harmony Collection at an exclusive event in Accra.

This marks the first time a Harmony Collection release is launched in Ghana, underscoring The Macallan’s commitment to the country’s vibrant luxury and whisky community.

The exclusive launch held at the Country Club, Trasacco in Accra brought together whisky connoisseurs, cultural tastemak­ers, and the media.

The fourth edition of the Harmony Collection, created in collaboration with the world-fa­mous Cirque du Soleil, features two new whiskies: Harmony Vi­brant Oak, available in domestic retail, and Harmony Guardian Oak.

Both expressions reflect The Macallan’s expertise and mastery of wood, designed to tell The Macallan’s oak story in a creative and unique way.

This edition of the Harmony Collection celebrates The Ma­callan’s 200-year anniversary and its rich history with oak-a story now brought to life through the creative lens of Cirque du Soleil. The collaboration began with the debut of Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT at The Macallan Estate in Scot­land, and now, for the first time, a select few Ghanaian whisky lovers have experienced the magic and innovation of this partnership.

Diane Stuart, whisky maker at The Macallan, said, “Oak plays such an important role in the co­lour and flavour of The Macallan and bringing it to life through our packaging is incredibly inspira­tional.”

“Vibrant Oak and Guardian Oak, provided an opportunity to select the casks that deliver the classic characteristics of our two key wood types, sherry seasoned American oak and sherry seasoned European oak casks, showcasing the differences these wood types deliver.”

Mr Daniel Atteh, The Ma­callan’s brand ambassador, who led guests through the immersive launch experience in Accra, said “Guiding our guests through the launch of Harmony IV in Accra has been a truly memorable ex­perience. The Macallan is not just about whisky; it is about crafts­manship, heritage, and the art of storytelling”.

Speaking on the guests’ ex­perience at the event, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, WACA – Edrington Portfolio, said, “Tonight, we invited our guests to discover the nuances of our new Harmony Collection, exploring the vibrant character of each expression and the lega­cy behind both bottles.”

“It is always a privilege to witness how The Macallan resonates with whisky lovers in Ghana, and to see our story come alive in such a dynamic and sophisticated community. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Ghana’s whisky enthusiasts and continuing to celebrate excellence together.”

In line with The Macallan’s commitment to sustainability, The Macallan Harmony Collec­tion is a limited annual release series that embraces the re-use of organic materials in its packaging, creating beauty from materials at the end of their natural lives.

This echoes Ghana’s own growing focus on sustainable luxury and responsible con­sumption, as seen in the rise of eco-conscious brands and green initiatives across the country.

