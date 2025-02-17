There is the need for strict adherence to industry regulations – New ECG, M

The newly appointed Acting Managing Director of the Electricity Compa­ny of Ghana (ECG), Mr Kwame Kpekpena, has underscored the need for strict adherence to industry regulations to enhance operational integrity and improve the company’s financial standing.

He believes this approach will restore ECG’s credibility among stakeholders and position the company for long-term sustain­ability.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when ECG is grap­pling with financial and opera­tional difficulties, requiring bold leadership and strategic direction.

He made the assertion in his maiden meeting with ECG’s management, and emphasised the importance of discipline, efficien­cy, and compliance with industry regulations to restore public confidence in the company.

He also assured the leadership of his commitment to align­ing ECG’s operations with the Ministry of Energy’s initiatives, particularly in the Green Transi­tion agenda.

Recognising the pivotal role of workers in achieving these ob­jectives, Mr Kpekpena also met with the leadership of the Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana.

The meeting set the stage for broader staff engagements across ECG’s operational regions in the coming weeks.

PUWU leaders expressed their readiness to support his adminis­tration but did not shy away from raising critical issues affecting ECG.

They highlighted past ineffi­ciencies and poor management decisions that have contributed to the company’s challenges and urged him to take decisive steps to address these concerns.

The Acting Managing Director acknowledged their concerns and reiterated his commitment to improving operational efficiency through discipline and account­ability.

He also disclosed plans to meet with the Standing Joint Commit­tee and the National Executive Council (NEC) of PUWU and ECG staff in the coming days to further shape the company’s direction under his leadership.

Mr Kpekpena, a former Di­rector of Engineering at ECG, brings extensive institutional knowledge, having served the company from 1992 to 2015 before moving to the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and later the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Since assuming office on February 11, 2025, he has been engaging key stakeholders to outline his vision.

Mr Kpekpena’s appointment is expected to inject fresh momen­tum into ECG’s operations, lever­aging his vast experience in public and private sector governance.

His leadership comes at a time when ECG is collaborating with the Ministry of Energy to execute government’s policy of introduc­ing private sector participation in the company’s commercial business.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU