Thousands attend NDC ‘wrap-up’ campaign at Madina

Several thousands of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday converged on the Zurak park in Madina, Accra, for the final rally of the party ahead of the general elections tomorrow December 7, 2024.

The elated supporters, clad in NDC shirts and paraphernalia, sang, danced, whistled, and cheered the speakers.

It was on the theme “Resetting Ghana-Let’s Finish Strong,” and afforded the NDC the opportunity to wrap its campaign after months of extensive engagement with the electorates on the policies that the next NDC administration would implement for the benefit of Ghanaians.

The former President, John Dramani Mahama and flag bearer of the NDC, his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama and the Vice Presidential running mate, Professor NaanaJane Opoku-Agyemang were given a rousing welcome upon their arrival at the rally ground.

President Mahama wore a branded NDC shirt over a pair of blue trousers and shoes to match, while his wife, Mrs Mahama and the Vice Presidential running mate, Prof Opoku-Agyemang appeared in all white dress with NDC colours.

Speaker after speaker urged NDC supporters and Ghanaians to cast their votes for Mr Mahama and NDC parliamentarians on December 7.

In his speech, President Mahama told the NDC supporters that the 2024 general elections “was a fight between the Ghana we have today and the Ghana we want want to build together.”

He said it was time to replace cynicism and incompetence with courage and foresight.

The former President said he was committed to running a government with less than 60 ministers if elected as President.

Furthermore, Mr Mahama said the next NDC administration under his leadership would wage a relentless war against corruption.

While assuring the supporters that their ballots would be protected, the former President said Ghanaians owed it a duty to exercise their constitutional right by voting tomorrow.

“I urged you to take action on Saturday, this is not a decision we can leave for another time, this is not a decision we can leave for another election,” President Mahama added.

He continued: “The change we are all looking for starts with you. I encourage all of you to vote for Mahama and I will make you all proud for the Ghana we are proud to build together.”

He said the much touted 24-hour economy policy which seeks to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed Ghanaians would be the game changer under the NDC.

President Mahama urged the security services to resist nefarious actions that he alleged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was planning to execute during the election.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for the MadinaConstituency, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, said his constituents would retain him as the MP and vote for Mahama as President on December 7.

He said no nation could develop without accountability and appealed to Ghanaians to vote for change to ensure accountability.

The lawmaker bemoaned the alleged desecration of state institutions under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Sosu said Ghanaians owed it a duty to vote for President Mahama to rest Ghana unto the path of progress and development.

He said the choice of Madina for the final rally of the party was a testament that the NDC remained the most diverse political party in Ghana.

In attendance were Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC; the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Fifi Fiave Kwetey; the former National Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel OfosuAmpofo; the Women’s Organiser, Dr Hannah Bisiw;Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Mr George OpareAddo, the Youth Organiser of the NDC.

The others were Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC; Mr Nii LanteyVanderpuijye; Mr Mohammed Adam Ramadan, the Member of Parliament for Adenta Constituency, MrSamuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Constituency; and Mr John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yape Kusawgu Constituency in the Savannah Region.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA