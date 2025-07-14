Trader, native doctor granted bail over gun deal

Two persons have been granted GH¢20, 000 bail each with sureties, for alleged conspiracy to commit crime and possession of fire arms without lawful authority by the Dansoman Circuit.

They are Samuel Ademade, 35, trader; and King Sewornu, 32, a native doctor.

They would appear again on July 27.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kwadwo Aboagye, told the court, presided over by Mrs Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, that com­plainants were police men stationed at Special Support Unit, Police Headquarters, Accra.

He said on June 23, 2025 at about 8:00am, the Special Support Unit, Police Headquarters, Accra, received an information from a source that the accused were in possession of a locally manufac­tured pistol which they were offer­ing for sale at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Railways near Cumberland hotel.

Chief Insp. Aboagye told the court that a team was dispatched to mount surveillance on the accused persons.

The court heard that on June 25, 2025 at about 11:00a.m., a team from the Special Support Unit pro­ceeded to Adabraka and arrested Ademade.

The policeman said upon a search conducted on him, one locally manufactured pistol and two BB live cartridges were found on him.

Chief Insp. Aboagye also stated that during interrogation, Ademade mentioned Sewornu as the owner of the locally manufactured pistol and two BB live cartridges.

He said Ademade subsequently led police to Cumberland Hotel, near Kwame Nkrumah Circle where Serwonu was lodging, and arrested him.

But during interrogation, Chief Insp. Aboagye disclosed that Ser­wonu denied being the owner of the locally manufactured pistol and two BB live cartridges.

However, investigation revealed that Serwonu was the owner of the locally manufactured pistol and two BB live cartridges which he gave to Ademade to find a prospective buyer.

He said Ademade admitted the offence, but Serwonu claimed he was innocent