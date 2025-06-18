Two arrested for possession of parcels of suspected cannabis

The Kete-Krachi Divi­sional Police Command’s Anti-Robbery team has arrested two suspects, John Dzeble, 34 years, and Adzobi Mesiwotso, 24 years, for possession of substances suspected to be India hemp.

The police, through intelligence led operation, intercepted an Opel Astra vehicle with registration number GT 6430-13 driven by suspect Dzeble together with his accomplice Mesiwotso on board the vehicle.

Briefing Journalists at Kete-Kra­chi, the Oti Regional Public Affairs officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr John Nchor, said on Sunday June 15, 2025 a search conducted on the vehicle discov­ered 86 compressed parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

DSP Nchor stated that the substances were subtly concealed in the inner compartments of the car, including the engine, doors, and the boot.

According to him, in addition to the compressed parcels, the police officers also retrieved a potable measuring tape believed to have been used in the packaging of the substances.

He also indicated that the suspects and the exhibits were currently in police custody, and the suspects were assisting with investigations.

Additionally, he said the Oti Regional Police Command was satisfied with the high morale of police personnel in the region in view of the swift and professional manner they conducted themselves in the arrest of suspects in the Oti Region.

DSP Nchor indicated that the police was committed to deal­ing with criminal activities in the region, and reaffirmed the police determination to curbing drug trafficking and related criminal activities to ensure a united and peaceful region.

He then called on residents of the region to collaborate effectively with the police in the maintenance of law and order, saying issues of security should be seen as collective responsibility of all citizens by pro­viding accurate and timely informa­tion to the police that would lead to the arrest of suspects.

Moreover, DSP Nchor un­derlined that the police should be regarded as friends who were trained to maintain law and order, which would definitely pave the way for the needed development since peace remained as essential for any form of development.

