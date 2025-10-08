Two jailed for rape and robbery

The Tema Regional Police wish to inform the public about some significant progress made in a case involving a robbery and rape incident that occurred on September 27, 2025 at Okushibli, along the Apollonia-A fienya road.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old hairdresser, hired a motor rider, Nicholas Tetteh, to take her to Afienya.

On the way, the suspect conspired with two others, including Joseph Tetteh, to attack her.

The victim was dragged into a nearby bush, where she was sexually assaulted by two of the suspects. They also took her iPhone XR and handbag containing GHC 150.00.

The case was reported to the Zenu-Atadeka District Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), where a statement was taken and a medical report form was iSsued to her for examination and treatment.

The suspects were later arrested and charged with robbery and rape.

The two accused persons, Nicholas Tetteh and Joseph Tetteh, were arraigned before the Gbetsile Circuit Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Eleanor Kakra Barns Botchway.

They pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and were each sentenced to fifteen (15) years imprisonment in hard labour. They will also be arraigned before the Court for the rape charge when advice is received from the Attorney-General’s Office.

The Police has assured the public of their continued efforts to ensure justice for the victim and maintain public safety.