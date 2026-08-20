UER pushes for revival of abandoned Bolgatanga Sports Stadium

THE Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ghana Gas Company seeking support for the redevelopment of the long-abandoned Bolgatanga Sports Stadium.

The initiative forms part of efforts to address the absence of a standard sports facility in the region and create opportunities for youth development, talent identification and sports promotion.

Mr Akamugri Donatus Atanga, the Upper East Regional Minister, made the disclosure in Bolgatanga during a citizen engagement session held as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana Agenda” tour of the region.

“The RCC has submitted a proposal for the development of the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Ghana National Gas Company,” he indicated.

The development of the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium dates back more than five decades but the project has remained uncompleted after construction works stalled.

Although a perimeter wall was constructed, the facility has never been transformed into a fully functional stadium, leaving the region without a standard venue capable of hosting competitive football matches and other major sporting events.

The absence of a standard sports stadium has particularly affected football clubs in the region participating in competitions organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

As a result, some clubs have been compelled to adopt the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale as their home venue, while others travel to facilities in the Bono East region to host their matches.

The situation places additional financial burdens on the clubs through transportation, accommodation and venue-related costs, which could affect their competitiveness.

The lack of a home ground has also limited opportunities for clubs to generate revenue from match day activities and benefit from support from their local fan base.

The proposed development of the stadium is expected to provide a permanent home for football clubs, support the growth of sporting talent and create opportunities for young people in the region.

Stakeholders believe the completion of the facility could transform sports development in the Upper East Region by providing a standard venue for football, athletics, boxing and other sporting disciplines.

It is also expected to reduce operational costs for local clubs and position the region to host national and regional sporting events that could stimulate economic activity and youth employment.

Mr Atanga reiterated the RCC’s commitment to using sports as a tool for youth empowerment and talent development.

He said the Council had also supported the National Sports Authority to organise a regional boxing competition involving participants from the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

–GNA

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