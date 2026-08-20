GTF to roll out new awareness campaign

THE Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) is set to roll out a new comprehensive awareness campaign next month in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region that aims to introduce and develop the sport and make it national in character.

That, according to the federation’s president, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, would be the beginning of efforts to unearth and nurture a new generation of fighters to take over from what appears to be an ageing generation of top performers.

This came to light on Tuesday when Mr Otu led the new executive of the GTF to pay working visits to three institutions considered as partners in the development and promotion of the sport.

The institutions were the Embassy of the Republic of Korea where they engaged the Ambassador, Mr Park Kyongsig; the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

According to Mr Otu, the GTF has obtained permission from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) to introduce the sport to school children.

“ The school children forms the basis for this initiative. We’ll just not stir up a desire for the sport in them; we’ll ensure that we bring out the very best from them and turn them into future stars to represent the nation at the highest level,” he stated.

He said after the launch, the four most deprived regions would be identified and added to the Ashanti Region as the GTF intensifies its activities to spread the sport across the country.

He acknowledged the support the GTF enjoys from the three institutions in terms of the organisation of championships, provision of logistics and sponsorships.

He noted that this last term would be one he hopes to consolidate the gains chalked so far and work harder to leave behind a vibrant taekwondo ecosystem that would see all regions participating fully.

• Mr Lartey Otu (third left) and Mr Kyongsig (third right) flanked by members of the GTF Executive

Mr Kyongsig congratulated the new executive on their election and pledged the continuous support of the Embassy.

He announced that preparation for the 16th Korean Ambassador Championship was advanced with a committee formed from the previous administration working closely with officials from the embassy.

He also announced plans to procure some uniforms to be presented to the federation at the championship which is slated for Saturday, August 29 at the Borteyman Sports Stadium.

At the GOC office, Mr Richard Akpokavie, the committee’s president, commended the GTF executive for organising a successful election.

And with events such as the Africa Games, Olympic Games and others approaching, he pledged the GOC’s support for the GTF in raising a new generation of athletes to represent Ghana.

At the NSA offices, its Chief Executive, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, commended the GTF for the maturity and respect showed recently at the Elective Congress and urged them to establish a succession plan to make their transitions less stressful.

Mr Lartey Otu defeated Mr Tsibo Cromwell 16-11 to win his third term as president of the federation at its July 18 Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Centre.

The new executive has Mr Maxwell Theodore Alornyo as the Vice President, Mr Kankpenuba Peter N. Wisdom, a Board Member and Secretary General; Mr Simon Koku Gluikpor, a Board Member and Technical Director; and Ms Hannah Humphrey, A Board Member.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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