UniMAC graduates 200 students

A total of 200 students graduated from the Uni­versity of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) on Thursday with Master of Philosophies (MPhil) and Master of Arts (MA) degree honors.

They comprised 89 males and 119 females.

Speaking at graduation ceremony, the technical advisor of the Minister of Education (MoE), Professor George K.T Oduro urged management of UniMAC to ensure that students who graduated from the school as communicators understood the ethics that guided their profession.

“We need media persons who are trustworthy, who uphold truth no matter what and who would project national cohe­sion,” he said.

Prof. Oduro said that UniMAC had the potential to become a global leader in media, art, and communication educa­tion as it was well-equipped to shape leaders, foster innovation, and continue to make significant contributions to both academia and society.

He, therefore, encouraged the graduands to embrace new opportunities and strive to make a difference by upholding profes­sionalism and adhering to ethical standards.

Prof. Oduro also assured the management of the school of the commitment of the govern­ment to improve the quality of education in the country at all levels.

The Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, said that the male-to-female student population ration of 1:3 represented the commit­ment of the university towards the promotion of gender parity and women empowerment

“Our alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reinforces our commit­ment to quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), in­dustry innovation (SDG 9), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10). Through research, policy advo­cacy, and academic excellence, we remain steadfast in shaping a future where education is the bridge to prosperity,” he said.

Prof. Mensah indicated that the university was committed to fostering strong collaborations with both local and interna­tional institutions to enhance academic goals, research capabilities and partnerships that were essential in providing opportunities for students and faculty while strengthening its impact.

“We have signed a Memoran­dum of Understanding (MoU) with the College of Arts at the University of the Fraser Valley (UVF), establishing a frame­work for academic collabo­ration. This partnership aims to enhance faculty exchange programmes and promote joint research activities between the two institutions,” he stated

