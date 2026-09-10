Usyk not Tyson Fury’s ‘back-up plan’

Tyson Fury’s claim that he has turned his attention to a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk has been called rubbish by the Ukrainian’s managers.

Negotiations are still ongoing for a heavyweight clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua in November, but Fury insists his fellow Briton is seeking ways to back out of the deal.

Fury has issued a series of messages on social media to Usyk, who beat him in May and December 2024, proposing the unbeaten 39-year-old steps in to turn their rivalry into a trilogy.

But in a statement to Sky Sports News, Usyk’s manager, Sergey Lapin, said: “Usyk is not Tyson’s back-up plan.

“If Fury needs an opponent, he should visit the Ready to Fight platform. They can help him find a worthy opponent there.

“Oleksandr is always open to big challenges. But serious intentions are backed by a concrete offer, not statements in the press.”

Usyk vacated his three heavyweight belts in June shortly after beating former kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Cairo. But he has made no indication of retirement.

Fury insisted on Sunday that he had given up on facing Joshua, who “would never fight the Gypsy King,” and announced that he was looking for a new opponent.

Fury and Joshua have already signed individual contracts for the fight but negotiations have stalled over the venue, with Joshua reportedly insisting it takes place in London, while other options including New York’s Madison Square Garden are also being considered. –ESPN