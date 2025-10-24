Veep meets Ghanaian Association in Iowa at Drake University

Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to inclusive national development and the empowerment of every Ghanaian, both at home and abroad.

She said this when she met with members of the Ghanaian Association in Iowa at Drake University in the United States.

The meeting was attended by Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, and Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Mr Victor Smith.

Also present were Ghanaians from neighbouring states who joined to share their views and connect with the delegation.

The Vice President said the interaction provided an opportunity to listen to the concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora and to share the government’s vision of building a more inclusive and resilient economy.

She conveyed warm greetings from President John Dramani Mahama and emphasised the importance of Pan-African solidarity, noting that Ghana’s progress was linked with that of her neighbours and the continent as a whole.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said true development must include everyone, especially those who have been left behind, because bringing people from the margins to the centre was the essence of good governance.

She encouraged Ghanaian students in Iowa to value the solid foundation they had received from Ghana’s educational system, which continues to prepare many for global excellence.

She urged them to make good use of the opportunities available to them and to remember to contribute in any way they could to Ghana’s development. “Ghana will always be home to you,” she told them.

Highlighting key areas of focus under the government’s national reset agenda, the Vice President said job creation remains a central priority, as Ghana’s youthful population presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

She explained that government policies are being designed to generate sustainable employment across sectors, particularly through entrepreneurship and innovation.

She also spoke about Ghana’s determination to transform its agricultural sector to achieve food self-sufficiency.

She said the Feed Ghana initiative and other government programmes are focused on modernising agriculture, supporting value addition, and partnering with the private sector to make the sector more productive and attractive to the youth.

The Vice President said government recognises the crucial role of small and medium-scale enterprises in national growth and is working to provide an environment that allows them to thrive.

She mentioned ongoing efforts to expand access to finance and remove barriers that limit the potential of small businesses.

Touching on the prudent use of national resources, Professor Opoku-Agyemang said transparency and accountability were central to the government’s vision and said every cedi must be used wisely to deliver value for citizens and to strengthen the trust between government and the people.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, also used the occasion to highlight government’s investments in agriculture and its commitment to ensuring food security for all.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

